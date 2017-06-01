The state-owned salt company is on a quest for an EPC contractor to work on a large-scale project in the Indian state of Gujarat.Hindustan Salts Limited, a government-owned company established for salt extraction in the region, has invited bids to develop a 100 MW solar PV project in Kharaghoda, Gujarat, India.As reported by Mercom Capital, the project will be developed on a revenue sharing model, as all the power generated by the facility will be sold into the market.With June 5 as the submission deadline, the successful bidder will be expected to provide both EPC and O&M for the project ...

