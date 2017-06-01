sprite-preloader
01.06.2017 | 18:09
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Replacement: Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 19

This announcement replaces the announcement made on 19 May 2017 which incorrectly referred to 19 May 2016. All date references should have been 19 May 2017.

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

Dealings by a Director

19 May 2017

Pursuant to Disclosure Rule 3.1, the Company is obliged to notify the market of Director's holdings or interests of the Directors or their connected persons in shares of the Company.

The Company was notifiedon19 May 2017 that the followingholding of Ordinary Shares was sold and was directly held byDavid Macfarlane,the Chairman of the Company:

Sold

17,500 Ordinaryshares atGBP 565.2 per share.

The Company was notifiedon19 May 2017 that the followingholding of Ordinary Shares was acquired and is beneficially held byDavid Macfarlane,the Chairman of the Company:

Purchased

17,500 Ordinaryshares atGBP 565 per share.

Following this transaction, Mr Macfarlane continues to beneficially hold a total of 74,800 Ordinary shares in the Company.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Teresa Le Couteur-Tembo
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: tal5@ntrs.com
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745741


© 2017 PR Newswire