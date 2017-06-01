Regulatory News:

Arnaud de Puyfontaine was appointed as Executive Chairman of Telecom Italia at the company's Board meeting held today.

As Telecom Italia's largest shareholder, Vivendi intends to pursue a long term-policy focused on development in content convergence. The Group welcomes the appointment of Arnaud de Puyfontaine, who will continue to serve as Vivendi's Chief Executive Officer.

