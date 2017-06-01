root9B Holdings, Inc.: root9B Holdings to Present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2017 / root9B Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTNB), a leading provider of Cybersecurity and Regulatory Risk Mitigation Services, will present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 7, at 8:30 AM PST / 11:30 AM EST. Dan Wachtler, President of root9B Holdings, will give the presentation and meet with investors.

root9B Holdings has substantially completed its transition to a pure-play cybersecurity company based on the operations of its wholly-owned subsidiary, root9B, LLC. root9B was recently named the #1 company on the Cybersecurity 500 for the fourth consecutive quarter, and continues to be recognized as a leader and pioneer in the Manned Information Security and Adversary Pursuit Operations HUNT market.

"This year, not only do we have a record number of companies making their LD Micro debuts, but a record number of companies presenting for the first time in their company's history," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "LD has established itself as the one venue that brings the most influential players from all segments of the market under one roof."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel and will feature 180 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View root9B Holding's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/RTNB

About root9B

Ranked as the #1 Cybersecurity company for 2016 by Cybersecurity Ventures, root9B stands in defiance of the unwanted human presence within our clients' networks by attacking the root of the problem - the adversary's ability to gain entry and remain undetected. root9B's application of advanced technology developed through cutting-edge R&D and engineering and refined through relevant, hands-on training is revolutionary. root9B combines next generation technology, tactics development, specialty tools, and deep mission experience. root9B personnel leverage their extensive backgrounds in the U.S. Intelligence Community to conduct advanced vulnerability analysis, penetration testing, digital forensics, incident response, Industrial Control System (ICS) security, and HUNT (Active Adversary Pursuit) engagements on networks worldwide. For more information, visit www.root9B.com.

About root9B Holdings, Inc.

root9B Holdings is a leading provider of Cybersecurity and Regulatory Risk Mitigation Services. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries root9B, Business Advisory Services and IPSA International Services, Inc., the Company delivers results that improve productivity, mitigate risk and maximize profits. Its clients range in size from Fortune 100 companies to mid-sized and owner-managed businesses across a broad range of industries including local, state and government agencies. For more information, visit www.root9bholdings.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

