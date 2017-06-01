Research and Markets - Global Chocolate Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022 - Key Players are Lindt & Sprungli, Nestle, Mars, Ferrero & Meiji Holdings

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Chocolate is one of the most consumed food product across the globe. Chocolates are typically sweet and are made from cocoa seeds, cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, milk and sugar and are often served with different varieties of flavors. Moreover, in order to survive with the intensifying competition in the market, the chocolate vendors use different flavors such as ginger, lavender, and hibiscus among others to tempt customers into buying their variety of chocolate products. Chocolates with organic ingredients are increasingly gaining traction in the market and are being offered at a premium price.

Chocolates have to be stored in an environment which is extremely sensitive to temperatures and humidity. Chocolates cannot be stored in high temperature as they can melt down and fluctuating temperatures can cause fat to bloom. Moreover, chocolates are stocked in a place away from other food items as these have the ability to absorb different aromas. Hence, chocolates should be wrapped and kept in a proper place which has correct humid and temperature conditions.

The global market for chocolates is driven by extensive utilization of chocolates in confectionary items and flavored food products. Moreover, chocolates are being used as functional goods owing to their nutritional value and aid in relieving stress, leading to increasing consumption over the forecast period. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and excessive reliance on unstable economies for the supply of cocoa is restraining the market growth.

Lindt & Sprungli

Nestle

Mars, Incorporated

Ferrero

Meiji Holdings Co.

Arcor

Mondelez International

THE HERSHEY COMPANY

