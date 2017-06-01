NEW YORK, NY and TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - June 01, 2017) - Valtech, a leading digital agency focused on business transformation, announced today that it has acquired Toronto-headquartered, Non-Linear Creations Inc., a multi-national digital services company with offices in Canada, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

Non-Linear Creations, a digital pioneer founded by Shannon Ryan and Randy Woods, builds and delivers world class digital services that drive business results.

This acquisition supports Valtech's growth in its North American operations as well as its continued global expansion. It also reinforces Valtech's approach to serving world-class brands, adding extensive knowledge and technical expertise in various content, marketing and analytics solutions -- notably around the Sitecore platform.

"Nonlinear brings to the table two decades of global digital services knowledge and skill, resulting in an impressive roster of client relationships across multiple verticals, including Bayer, Sam's Club, Brookfield and Sun Life Financial among a few," said Olivier Padiou, Global Chief Operating Officer, Valtech. "We are very excited about the synergies that will result from this union. Non-Linear's deep knowledge with the Sitecore platform, its marketing services offering combined with their understanding of the internal needs of global companies will support the expansion of our business transformation capabilities in years to come."

Nonlinear CEO, Shannon Ryan, commented on the acquisition, "It was important for us that the company we joined shared our deep customer focus. Valtech's leadership and approach for creating outstanding customer experiences echoed perfectly Non-Linear's long standing vision of using digital technology to drive ROI for our clients. Additionally, it was important to join a company with similar values and an entrepreneurial outlook. Valtech's executive team and its unique and global culture immediately resonated with our team."

ABOUT VALTECH

Valtech is a global digital agency focused on business transformation. We enable clients to anticipate tomorrow's trends and connect more directly with consumers across their digital touch points while optimizing time-to-market and ROI.

While our expertise is in technology, marketing and experience design, our passion is in addressing transformational business challenges for our clients by providing strategic consulting, service design thinking and implementation of business-critical digital platforms for multichannel commerce and marketing engagement.

We are a company of more than 2200 innovators, design thinkers, marketers, creatives, business consultants and software developers spanning 5 continents with offices in 14 countries (USA, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, China, India, Australia, Singapore, Argentina).

For more information, visit www.valtech.com. Valtech. Where Experiences are Engineered.

