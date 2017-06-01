North America Pharmacy Automation Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2022 - Key Players are Omnicell, McKesson, Baxter, Parata Systems & Capsa Healthcare - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Pharmacy Automation Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

North America Pharmacy Automation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$2.7 billion in 2022 from US$2.04 billion in 2016.

Changes in the U.S. healthcare industry and regulatory environment in order to enhance efficiencies, reduce costs and improve patient outcomes have significantly bolstered the demand for pharmacy automation solutions and services in the region. The presence of major market players in the region also contributes to this regional market growth.



Growing ageing population, increasing number of chronic disease patients, and availability of less storage space are further augmenting the demand for pharmacy automation systems in North America during the forecast period. By application Robotic dispensing system market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.97% during the forecast period owing to the growing need to reduce medication errors in hospitals. By end-user, North American Retail Pharmacy Automation System accounted for the largest market size in 2016 and will continue its dominance till the end of 2022 by growing at the highest CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned



Omnicell

McKesson

Baxter

Parata Systems

Capsa Healthcare



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. North America Pharmacy Automation Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)



6. North America Pharmacy Automation Market Forecast by End User (US$ billion)



7. North America Pharmacy Automation Market Forecast by Country (US$ billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vwxx7q/north_america

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716