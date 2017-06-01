Dan Rosenthal is managing principal; Michael Warren leads new Global practice



Victoria Nuland joins ASG's Europe practice as senior counselor



WASHINGTON, June 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG), a leading global strategy and commercial diplomacy firm, has chosen Dan K. Rosenthal as its new Managing Principal. He succeeds Michael J. Warren, who has assumed a new externally focused, global leadership role as Managing Director.



With a network of advisors in more than 40 countries and offices in Beijing, Dubai, New York, Shanghai, and Washington, D.C., ASG's team of commercial diplomats helps businesses, financial institutions, associations, and non-governmental organizations succeed in complex political and economic environments around the world.



"Dan's strong leadership abilities, deep experience in all facets of the firm, record of success in diverse executive roles in business and government, and commitment to impeccable client service will serve ASG well as the firm enters this next phase of growth," said Ambassador Anthony S. Harrington, Chair of the ASG Managing Board. "Michael's leadership, energy, and vision have been pivotal in ASG's transformation into a truly global institution, and we look forward to further strategic advances in his new role."



In addition, the firm announced that Victoria Nuland will join the firm's Europe practice in September as Senior Counselor. Ambassador Nuland most recently served as Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasia Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, where she led implementation of U.S. foreign policy with 50 countries from the U.K. to Russia, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the European Union (EU), and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). In her 32 years of government service, during which she was awarded the highest diplomatic rank of Career Ambassador in the U.S. Foreign Service, she also served as Ambassador to NATO, national security advisor to the Vice President, and in the office of the Deputy Secretary of State.



"We are thrilled that Toria is joining ASG," said James C. O'Brien, ASG Vice Chair and Europe practice lead. "Our clients will benefit from her talent and the perspective she brings from decades working on global issues at the highest levels of the U.S. government, especially in Europe. I enjoyed working with Toria in government, and am delighted that we'll work together in the private sector."



Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG) is a leading global strategy and commercial diplomacy firm. We help clients understand and successfully navigate the intersection of public, private, and social sectors in international markets. ASG's worldwide team has served clients in more than 110 countries.



www.albrightstonebridge.com



Contact: Mary Clare Rigali mrigali@albrightstonebridge.com