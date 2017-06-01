Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Mariana Resources Ltd. / Rule 8.3 Form 8.3 - Mariana Resources Ltd.: BRIAN E. BAYLEY 01-Jun-2017 / 22:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *FORM 8.3* *PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")* *1. KEY INFORMATION* *(a) Full name of discloser:* *BRIAN E. BAYLEY* *(b) Owner or controller of interests *N/A* and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):* _The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named._ *(c) Name of offeror/offeree in *MARIANA RESOURCES LTD.* relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:* _Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree_ *(d) If an exempt fund manager *N/A* connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:* *(e) Date position held/dealing *MAY 31, 2017* undertaken:* _For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure_ *(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) *NO* above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?* _If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"_ *2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE* _If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security._ *(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)* *Class of relevant *May 2016 placing warrants* security:* *Interests* *Short positions* *Number* *%* *Number* *%* *(1) Relevant securities *150,137* *1.39* owned and/or controlled:* *(2) Cash-settled derivatives:* *(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:* *TOTAL:* *150,137* *1.39* _All interests and all short positions should be disclosed._ _Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)._ *(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)* *Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:* *Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:* *3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE* _Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in._ _The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated._ *(a) Purchases and sales* *Class of *Purchase/sale* *Number of *Price per relevant securities* unit* security* *(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions* *Class of *Product *Nature of *Number of *Price per relevant description* dealing* reference unit* security* _e.g. CFD_ _e.g. securities* opening/closi ng a long/short position, increasing/re ducing a long/short position_ *(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)* *(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying* *Class *Product *Writing *Number *Exercise *Type* *Expiry *Option of descript , of price per _e.g. date* money releva ion purchasi securit unit* Americ paid/ nt *_e.g. ng, ies to an, receive securi call selling, which Europe d per ty* option_ varying option an unit* etc.* relates etc._ * *(ii) Exercise* *Class of *Product *Exercising/ *Number of *Exercise relevant description exercised securities price per security* * against* * unit* _e.g. call option_ *(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)* *Class of *Nature of *Details* *Price per unit relevant dealing* (if applicable)* security* _e.g. subscription, conversion_ *4. OTHER INFORMATION* *(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements* *Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:* _Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"_ *NONE* *(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives* *Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:* _If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"_ *NONE* *(c) Attachments* *Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?* *NO* *Date of disclosure:* *June 1, 2017* *Contact name:* *BRIAN E. BAYLEY* *Telephone number:* *604-488-5411*

