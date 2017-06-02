The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day

02.06.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am

02.06.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA BOK XFRA SE0009888738 BOOZT AB EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA BSK XFRA US1091991091 BR.SCH.ED.HLD.SP.ADR CL.A EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA LMNN XFRA US53121P2065 LIBERTY SILVER CORP. NEW EQ01 EQU EUR N

