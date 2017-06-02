The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
02.06.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
02.06.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CA BOK XFRA SE0009888738 BOOZT AB EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA BSK XFRA US1091991091 BR.SCH.ED.HLD.SP.ADR CL.A EQ01 EQU EUR N
CA LMNN XFRA US53121P2065 LIBERTY SILVER CORP. NEW EQ01 EQU EUR N
