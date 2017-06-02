The share capital of NKT A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 7 June 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0010287663 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: NKT ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 27,071,067 shares (DKK 541,421,340) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 40,675 shares (DKK 813,500) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 27,111,742 shares (DKK 542,234,840) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 308.24 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 20 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NKT ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3478 ----------------------------------------------------------





For yderligere information kontakt: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=634085