NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - June 02, 2017) - Canon's new EOS C200 EF Cinema Camera is now live at B&H Photo, with preorders beginning on Monday, June 5. The cutting-edge camera is the successor to the EOS C100 and the latest in Canon's large line of cinema offerings.

Packed with advanced features, the Canon EOS C200 boasts a built-in EVF, 4" LCD screen, top handle, Super 35mm CMOS sensor, Dual Pixel Autofocus, and more. The new EF lens mount is compatible with Canon's broad range of DSLR lenses as well as its line of EF-mount CN-E cinema prime and zoom lenses. The EOS C200 also includes the Dual DIGIC DV 6 image processor, allowing it to record up to 4K DCI resolution.

Canon EOS C200B EF Cinema Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1340802-REG/canon_2216c002_eos_c200b.html

Canon EOS C200 EF Cinema Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1340800-REG/canon_2215c002_eos_c200_ef_camera.html

Super 35mm CMOS Sensor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF Technology

Dual DIGIC DV 6 Processors

4K DCI and UHD, 1920 x 1080

59.94p, 50p, 29.97p, 25p, 24p, 23.98p

Canon RAW Light, MP4, MP4 Proxy

2 x XLR Audio Inputs

1 x CFast Card, 2 x SD Card Slots

1 x SDI Output, 1 x Ethernet Connector

The EOS C200 is powered by Canon's Super 35mm CMOS Sensor, which has an active image size of 24.4 x 13.5mm. It features 4096 x 2160 resolution to deliver Cine 4K images, as well as supporting Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), and Full HD (1920 x 1080). The camera's elite Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology provides continuous autofocus for all autofocus lenses. A new AF Lock setting allows the user to change the image framing while maintaining the desired focus - perfect for smaller crews or anyone who wants smoother, more natural-looking autofocus.

Image quality is further improved with an impressive 13-stop dynamic range, and an ISO range of 160 to 25,600. ISO range can be expanded to 100 to 102,400. It supports Wide DR Gamma, Canon Log, and Canon Log 3.

Canon EOS C200 EF Cinema Camera features a built-in EVF, 4" LCD screen, top handle, Super 35mm CMOS sensor, and Dual Pixel Autofocus.

This new camera is also available as a kit - from Canon EOS C200 EF Cinema Camera and the Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM Lens. This pairing creates a versatile digital cinema production kit.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1340801-REG/canon_2244c002_eos_c200_24_105_kit.html

B&H Photo Video is an authorized Canon dealer, with the most up-to-date Canon product information, product pricing and promotional offers.

