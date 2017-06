Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2017) - LottoGopher Holdings Inc. (CSE: LOTO) (FSE: 2LG) ("LottoGopher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company will be attending the 7th annual LD Micro Invitational where James Morel, President & CEO, will deliver a presentation on Tuesday, June 6 at 3:30PM PST/ 6:30PM EST in Track 5.

The LD Micro Invitational has a record number of companies making their debut and presenting at the conference this year. The conference aims to bring the most influential players in the microcap space, from all segments of the market, under one roof. LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. A total of 180 companies will be featured at the conference which runs June 6th and 7th.

The Company also announces that it is issuing an aggregate of 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants to certain service providers in consideration for corporate development and advisory services. Each warrant is exercisable at $0.59 for a period of six months from the date of issue.

About LottoGopher

LottoGopher is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. With LottoGopher, individuals can either play alone with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from California lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball and SuperLotto Plus. LottoGopher offers memberships that allow California residents to order multiple tickets from various lotteries. LottoGopher also enables users to stay up to date on the latest drawings, track their tickets and collect winnings. Members have exclusive access to expert player strategies, jackpot alerts, lottery news, lucky number pickers and winners' financial resources.

On behalf of the Board of LottoGopher Holdings Inc.

"James Morel"

President, CEO & Director

For more information, visit LottoGopher.com, like LottoGopher on Facebook and follow on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. For Investor Information, please visit LottoGopher.com/investor

Forward-Looking Statement

