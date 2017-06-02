sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,765  Euro		+0,355
+1,58 %
WKN: 919730 ISIN: CH0012221716 Ticker-Symbol: ABJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ABB LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,754
22,763
14:01
22,751
22,766
14:01
02.06.2017 | 12:47
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Electric Fuse Market 2017-2021 with ABB, Bel Fuse, Eaton, Littelfuse & Mersen Dominating - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Electric Fuse Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global electric fuse market to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric fuse market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report covers the demand for electric fuses from different end-user industries. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is the growth in adoption of automotive electronics. Increased demand for automotive electronics is one of the major trends expected to drive the demand for electric fuses from the automotive industry during the forecast period. Electronic components used in vehicles necessitate the use of electric fuses for the safety of electronic components.

Automotive electronics represent 30%-35% of the total manufacturing costs of a vehicle. The use of automotive electronics has increased because of the growing demand for advanced in-car systems such as premium audio systems, advanced driver assistance systems, on-board diagnostic systems, infotainment systems, and electronic transmission.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the expanding construction industry. The construction industry is expanding significantly worldwide. Multiple factors are leading to the expansion of the construction industry. The developed countries and emerging markets are expected to double in the next 10 years. As the construction industry expands, the demand for electricity will expand along with the reliable power management solutions.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is the increasing use of circuit breakers. Circuit breakers are used for the same purpose like the fuse. However, they have some advantages over fuses. The increasing prominence of power system management has popularized circuit breakers more than fuses because of their user-friendly nature.

Key vendors

  • ABB
  • Bel Fuse
  • Eaton
  • Littelfuse
  • Mersen

Other prominent vendors

  • AVX Corporation
  • Bourns
  • Fuji Electric
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Schneider Electric
  • SCHURTER
  • Siemens

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Market challenges

Part 10: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Key vendor analysis

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b2z82n/global_electric

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire