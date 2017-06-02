Global Electric Fuse Market 2017-2021 with ABB, Bel Fuse, Eaton, Littelfuse & Mersen Dominating - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Electric Fuse Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global electric fuse market to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric fuse market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report covers the demand for electric fuses from different end-user industries. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is the growth in adoption of automotive electronics. Increased demand for automotive electronics is one of the major trends expected to drive the demand for electric fuses from the automotive industry during the forecast period. Electronic components used in vehicles necessitate the use of electric fuses for the safety of electronic components.



Automotive electronics represent 30%-35% of the total manufacturing costs of a vehicle. The use of automotive electronics has increased because of the growing demand for advanced in-car systems such as premium audio systems, advanced driver assistance systems, on-board diagnostic systems, infotainment systems, and electronic transmission.



According to the report, one driver in the market is the expanding construction industry. The construction industry is expanding significantly worldwide. Multiple factors are leading to the expansion of the construction industry. The developed countries and emerging markets are expected to double in the next 10 years. As the construction industry expands, the demand for electricity will expand along with the reliable power management solutions.



Further, the report states that one challenge in market is the increasing use of circuit breakers. Circuit breakers are used for the same purpose like the fuse. However, they have some advantages over fuses. The increasing prominence of power system management has popularized circuit breakers more than fuses because of their user-friendly nature.

Key vendors



ABB

Bel Fuse

Eaton

Littelfuse

Mersen

Other prominent vendors



AVX Corporation

Bourns

Fuji Electric

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

SCHURTER

Siemens

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Market challenges



Part 10: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b2z82n/global_electric

