The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 6 June 2017.



ISIN: DK0010301241 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Lån&Spar MixInvest OTIUM 2019-Pension -------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Lån & Spar MixInvest Balance 20 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: LSKO19 -------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: LSKB20 -------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 22611 --------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN: DK0060448405 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Lån&Spar MixInvest OTIUM 2022-Pension -------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Lån & Spar MixInvest Balance 40 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: LSKO22 -------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: LSKB40 -------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 90732 --------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



