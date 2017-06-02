Active Wall Street: Research Reports Initiated on Healthcare Stocks BELLUS Health, Helius Medical Technologies, Resverlogix, and Crescita Therapeutics

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2017 / Active Wall St. announces the list of stocks for today's research reports. Pre-market the Active Wall St. team provides the technical coverage impacting selected stocks trading on the Toronto Exchange and belonging under the Biotechnology industry. Companies recently under review include BELLUS Health, Helius Medical Technologies, Resverlogix, and Crescita Therapeutics. Get all of our free research reports by signing up at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

On Thursday, June 01, 2017, at the end of trading session, the Toronto Exchange Composite index ended the day at 15,469.91, 0.78% higher, with a total volume of 332,587,167 shares.

Additionally, the Healthcare index was up by 1.61%, ending the session at 67.54.

Active Wall St. has initiated research reports on the following equities: BELLUS Health Inc. (TSX: BLU), Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (TSX: HSM), Resverlogix Corporation (TSX: RVX), and Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX).

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSX: BLU)

Laval, Canada-based BELLUS Health Inc.'s stock gained 7.50%, to finish Thursday's session at $0.43 with a total volume of 36,400 shares traded. Over the last one month and the previous three months, BELLUS Health's shares have gained 38.71% and 34.38%, respectively. Shares of the Company, which engages in developing novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need, are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. BELLUS Health's 50-day moving average of $0.31 is above its 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (TSX: HSM)

On Thursday, shares in Newtown, Pennsylvania headquartered Helius Medical Technologies Inc. recorded a trading volume of 124,181 shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 64,400 shares. The stock ended the day 0.48% lower at $2.08. Helius Medical Technologies' stock has surged 9.47% in the last one month and 71.90% in the previous one year. Shares of the Company, which focuses on the development of products for the treatment of neurological symptoms caused by disease or trauma in the US, are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 200-day moving average of $2.07 is above its 50-day moving average of $1.98.

Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX)

On Thursday, shares in Calgary, Canada headquartered Resverlogix Corp. ended the session 2.36% higher at $2.17 with a total volume of 32,220 shares traded. Resverlogix's shares have gained 12.44% in the last one month and 11.28% in the previous three months. Furthermore, the stock has rallied 72.22% in the past one year. Shares of the Company, which develops small molecule therapeutics for Bromodomain and ExtraTerminal (BET) inhibition, are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 50-day moving average of $2.05 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX)

Shares of Mississauga, Canada headquartered Crescita Therapeutics Inc., which provides over-the-counter and prescription products for the treatment and care of skin diseases and their symptoms, closed the day 3.37% higher at $0.92 with a total volume of 3,100 shares.

