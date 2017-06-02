Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage Kadant Announces the Acquisition of NII FPG's Forest Products Business

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Flowserve Post-Earnings Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2017 / Active Wall St. blog coverage looks at the headline from Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) as the Company announced on May 30, 2017, that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the forest products business of NII FPG Company for $173 million in cash, subject to a post-closing adjustment. The Company additionally announced that it has increased the revolving credit facility to $300 million from $200 million and plans to finance the transaction through borrowings under the revolving credit facility. Register with us now for your free membership and blog access at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

One of Kadant's competitors within the Diversified Machinery space, Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), reported on May 01, 2017, its financial results for Q1 2017 which ended on March 31, 2017. AWS will be initiating a research report on Flowserve in the coming days.

Today, AWS is promoting its blog coverage on KAI; touching on FLS. Get all of our free blog coverage and more by clicking on the link below: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

The Announcement

Kadant views this acquisition of the forest products business of NII FPG as an extension of presence in the forest products industry. The Company expects the business to be complementary to its existing wood processing product line. Kadant is a global supplier of high-value, critical components, and engineered systems used in process industries across the world. Kadant currently operates from Westford, Massachusetts, with 2,000 employees in 18 countries worldwide.

NII FPG is a leading designer and manufacturer of equipment used by sawmills, veneer mills, and other manufacturers in the forest products industry. NII FPG is additionally involved in design and manufacturing of harvesting equipment, used in cutting, gathering, and removing timber from forest plantations. The Company is a leader in the respective segment with a history of stable earnings, strong parts, and a consumables business. It holds a reputation as a premium manufacturer of products that have a high impact on consumers' operations. The acquisition is set to complement Kadant's existing strategic plan to increase its aftermarket revenue as more than 50% of NII FPG business comes from parts and consumables.

The forest products business of NII FPG includes two primary manufacturing facilities and about 275 employees worldwide with net revenues of approximately $81 million for the full-year ended December 31, 2016.

Stock Repurchase

On May 17, 2017, Kadant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $20 million of its equity securities effective May 17, 2017, through May 18, 2018. Through May 17, 2017, under the existing $20 million authorization that is set to expire on May 18, 2018, the Company has not repurchased any shares of its common stock.

North America Expansion

Kadant announced on January 26, 2017, that it has appointed Bulk Handling Systems as the exclusive distributor of high-performance balers to material recycling facilities in the US and Canada. Kadant was awarded its first US order for a channel baler through BHS. Under the order, the Company had to install a channel baler at the regional waste recovery facility in Monterey, California.

Kadant announced that its first US baler will be a part of the advanced materials recovery facility BHS is constructing in Monterey. This step outlined an important one in Kadant's strategy to boost revenue synergies post the acquisition of PAAL Group done on April 04, 2016. Kadant acquired the leading European manufacturer of horizontal balers used to process both recyclable materials, i.e. paper and plastics, and non-recyclable materials such as treated household/commercial waste and agricultural products. Kadant acquired the PAAL Group for about $58 million and expects PAAL's business to be complementary to its recycling and waste management portfolio.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, June 01, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $79.35, climbing 3.25% from its previous closing price of $76.85. A total volume of 266.66 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 51.79 thousand shares. Kadant's stock price soared 23.98% in the last month, 31.92% in the past three months, and 59.05% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, on a year to date basis, the stock surged 29.66%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 26.02 and has a dividend yield of 1.06%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $872.06 million.

Active Wall Street:

Active Wall Street (AWS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. AWS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

AWS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@activewallst.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by AWS. AWS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither AWS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.activewallst.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@activewallst.com

Phone number: 1-858-257-3144

Office Address: 3rd floor, 207 Regent Street, London, W1B 3HH, United Kingdom

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street