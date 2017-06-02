Dubeni, Grobina parish, Grobina district, LV-3438, 2017-06-02 14:50 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (The company's net turnover of first 3 months of 2017 is 2 018 712 EUR in this period there was realised 68 977 mink skins at an average price of 30.16 EUR / pcs , in result net turnover of 1st quarter of 2017 is increased for 22%, comparing with net turnover of 1st quarter of 2016, because in 2016 first 3 months there were realised 78367 mink skins for average price 21.03 EUR / pcs. Thereby loss of first 3 months of 2017 is 114 737 EUR, while in first 3 months of 2016 net loss per share was -4.326 EUR. To get financial stability after crisis in 2016 in fur animals breeding sector, JSC "Grobina" brought an application for legal protection proceedings initiation in the court. In 29th of June 2016 Liepaja court approved JSC "Grobina" legal protection proceedings plan, which was changed by Liepaja court decision from 3d of March 2017. Consequently in 2017. JSC "Grobina" continues its economic activity in accordance with legal protection proceedings plan.



Correction: Changes made in announcement in Latvian



Correction: The report is supplemented with Statement of Management Responsibility (in attachment).



JSC "Grobina" Chairman of the Board Gundars Jaunsleinis



