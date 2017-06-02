Research and Markets - North America Skin Care Market Report 2017: Key Players are Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Estee Lauder, Shiseido, Kao, Avon, P&G & Colgate-Palmolive

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Skin Care Products are used extensively by the population for maintaining and improving the appearance of face and other body parts. The Skin Care products include face packs, creams, moisturizer, lotions, and conditioners among others. These products help in conditioning the skin, protecting the skin from environmental dust, oil & pollution and also clean makeup and soils.

There is a huge demand for the skin products in the market such as conditioner, moisturizer, skin lighting creams, and anti-ageing creams, among others coming from population around the globe. These products are widely preferred by consumers of all the ages to maintain healthy and glowing skin.

Additionally, the benefits provided by the skin care creams in handling black patches, pigmentation, acne, and pimples among others have enhanced the regular usage of skin care products globally. Moreover, factors such as different creams for different skin types have also attracted more customers to go for skin care products. Additionally, researchers have found that 71% of consumers are interested in anti-aging SPF enhanced body lotions and 59% are interested in body wash with SPF.

The market for skin care products has been segmented on the basis of type and region. Based on Country, the market has been segmented into Face Creams and Body Lotion. Face Creams are further segmented into Anti-Ageing Cream, Skin Brightening Creams, and Sun Protection. On the other hand, Body lotions are divided into Mass Market Body Care Lotion, Premium Body Care.

The key players operating in Skin Care Products Market are:

Johnson & Johnson

Unilever

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Kao Corporation

Avon Products Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Skin Care Products Market



5. North America Skin Care Products Market by Country



6. Company Profiles



