Helsinki, Suomi, 2017-06-02 15:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suominen Corporation Stock Exchange Release 2 June 2017 at 16:30 EEST



The shareholding of Oy Etra Invest Ab crosses the 10% flagging threshold



Suominen Corporation has today received a notification referred to in Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of Oy Etra Invest Ab in Suominen Corporation will cross the 10% flagging threshold.



1. Identity of the issuer: Suominen Corporation



2. Reason for the notification: Conversion of the bond notes and accrued interests of the hybrid bond issued by Suominen Corporation into shares (conversion notification to Suominen Corporation).



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Erkki Etola, domicile Helsinki, Finland



4. Full name of the shareholder: Oy Etra Invest Ab (company under the controlling power of the person subject to the notification obligation, crossing the flagging threshold)



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 2 June 2017



6. Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:



% of shares % of shares and Total of Total number and voting voting rights both in of shares and rights through financial % (7.A voting rights (total of instruments (total + 7.B) of the issuer 7.A) of 7.B) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation 12.81 12.81 51,665,642 on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of 8.08 2.88 10.96 previous notification --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



A: Shares and voting rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Class/type of Number of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights shares rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI0009010862 Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA 9:6 Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA 9:6 9:5) and 9:7) 9:5) and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6,619,009 12.81 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL A 6,619,009 12.81 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Name % of shares and voting Shares, votes and financial rights instruments, total -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Erkki Etola 0.19 100,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oy Etra Invest 11.33 5,853,605 Ab -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tiiviste-Group 1.29 665,404 Oy --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Changes in the combined shareholdings of Mr Erkki Etola and the companies under his controlling power (Oy Etra Invest Ab and Tiiviste-Group Oy) do not cross the flagging thresholds.



Suominen Corporation Nina Kopola, President & CEO



For further information, please contact: Nina Kopola, President & CEO, tel +358 10 214 300



Suominen in brief



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs some 650 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 416.9 million and comparable operating profit to EUR 25.6 million. The Suominen share (SUY1V) is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange (Mid Cap). Read more at www.suominen.fi.



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Key media www.suominen.fi