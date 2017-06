Telsiai, Lithuania, 2017-06-02 17:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Supervisory Board of Žemaitijos pienas AB appointed ŽydrunasValkeris to the position of the Company Board member, who starts carrying out Company Board member's duties from 01 June 2017.



Lawyer Gintaras Keliauskas + 370 444 22208