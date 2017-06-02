London & Nuremberg (ots) - Acceleratio Capital N.V., a holding company controlled by funds advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (together with affiliates, "KKR"), today informed GfK SE that the cash compensation to be paid in the course of the squeeze-out has been set at EUR 46.08 per share.



On 21 December 2016, Acceleratio Capital N.V. had announced a voluntary public tender offer for all outstanding shares of GfK SE, which has been successfully completed on 13 March 2017. With a shareholding of about 96.7 percent of the stated capital of GfK SE, Acceleratio Capital N.V. holds a sufficient percentage of shares to implement a squeeze-out pursuant to section 327a ff. of the German Stock Corporation Act ("Aktiengesetz") and the subsequent delisting of GfK SE from the stock exchange.



A company valuation of GfK SE by a neutral expert has served as the basis for determining the cash compensation. The amount of the cash compensation corresponds to the three-month volume-weighted average share price of GfK's shares prior to 22 March 2017, the day on which GfK SE publicly announced the intention of Acceleratio Capital N.V. to implement a squeeze-out. In addition, the fairness of the cash compensation will be reviewed by a court-appointed independent auditor, who will submit a report.



The general meeting that shall resolve upon the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders to Acceleratio Capital N.V. is expected to take place on 21 July 2017.



Additional information on the completed voluntary public takeover offer is available on www.acceleratio-angebot.de.



About KKR



KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing worldclass people, and driving growth and value creation at the asset level. KKR invests its own capital alongside its partners' capital and brings opportunities to others through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.



Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement



This release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell GfK shares or any other security. The offer document, the terms and conditions contained therein shall have sole relevance in respect to the offer. Investors and holders of shares in GfK are advised to read the relevant documents regarding the tender offer published by Acceleratio Capital N.V. as they contain important information. Investors and holders of shares in GfK can receive the offer document as well as other documents in connection with the offer from the website www.acceleratio-angebot.de.



The information herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" or words of similar meaning about the expected future business of Acceleratio Capital N.V., GfK or any other entity. These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Acceleratio Capital N.V. and KKR and are inherently subject to uncertainties and the change of circumstances. Acceleratio Capital N.V. and KKR do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or other factors.



Originaltext: Acceleratio Capital N.V. digital press kits: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/122678 press kits via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_122678.rss2



For further information, please contact:



Carola Wenzel Phone: +49 69 92 18 74 56 Email: cwenzel@heringschuppener.com