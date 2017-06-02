Following today's announcement that the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, Xylem, a leading global water technology company, issued the following statement:

"Addressing the realities of climate change is an opportunity to create shared value among all stakeholders, and Xylem remains committed to doing our part as a citizen of the global community to advance this vital work," said Patrick Decker, President and CEO of Xylem. "The connection between the impacts of climate and our finite water resources is undeniable, and the imperatives of fostering water security and building more resilient water infrastructure are foundational to sustainable economic growth and public health."

"These challenges are too complex for any one entity to solve. We firmly believe that there is a role for governments at all levels, private industry, academia and individual innovators to play in creating the practical solutions and innovative technologies that will be needed to help communities across the globe both mitigate the impacts of climate change and adapt to its resulting effects, such as prolonged drought and increased flooding. Whether or not the U.S. chooses to participate in the Paris Agreement, at Xylem, our resolve remains strong. We will continue to reduce our own environmental footprint and work with our customers, partners, suppliers, community leaders and policy-makers to develop solutions to both global and local water challenges in order to create sustained value for all."

Last month, Xylem published a white paper entitledBuilding Resilience: Creating Strong and Sustainable Cities and Communities that outlines four categories of actions to increase the resilience of cities around the world: 1) ensuring water security; 2) strengthening critical infrastructure; 3) driving response and recovery; and 4) engaging community stakeholders. The Company previously issued Powering the Wastewater Renaissance, which concluded that nearly half of the electricity-related emissions in wastewater management globally can be abated at a negative or neutral cost with the use of proven, readily available technologies. It has also published its climate change policy and is a signatory to the American Business Act on Climate Pledge.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world's water challenges. The Company's products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services, and agricultural settings. With its October 2016 acquisition of Sensus, Xylem added smart metering, network technologies and advanced data analytics for water, gas and electric utilities to its portfolio of solutions. The combined Company's nearly 16,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York with 2016 revenue of $3.8 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601006754/en/

Contacts:

Xylem

Kelly McAndrew, +1-914-281-4207

Kelly.McAndrew@xyleminc.com

or

Matt Latino, +1-914-323-5930

Matthew.Latino@xyleminc.com