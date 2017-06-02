Lundin Mining Corporation has requested a delisting of the company's SDRs from Nasdaq Stockholm due to a conversion of SDRs to shares (for further details, please see the company's press release of June 1, 2017). The shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the SDRs of Lundin Corporation.



Short name: LUMI SDB ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0001134529 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 27709 ----------------------------



The last day of trading will be on June 7, 2017.



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Caroline Folke or Eva Norling, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.