Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS), a global luxury fashion brand, invites shareholders, the investment community and the media to listen to a live webcast of its Investor Day Conference from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EDT on June 9, 2017. At the event, John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and other members of the executive management team will provide an overview of the Company's future growth initiatives.

A live webcast of the investor day will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.michaelkors.com, and will be archived on the website for 90 days after the event.

About Michael Kors Holdings Limited

Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. His namesake company, established in 1981, currently produces a range of products under Michael Kors Collection, MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens, including accessories, footwear, watches, jewelry, ready-to-wear and a full line of fragrance products. Michael Kors stores are operated, either directly or through licensing partners, in some of the most prestigious cities in the world, including New York, Beverly Hills, Chicago, London, Milan, Paris, Munich, Istanbul, Dubai, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong.

