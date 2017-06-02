Research and Markets - Europe Active Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022 - Key Players are BASF, DuPont, Amcor, 3M, Sonoco & WestRock

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Active Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

The Europe Active Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.76%, reaching a market size of US$8.813 billion in 2022. Growing logistics industry, coupled with increasing demand for packaged goods are primarily driving the market growth. The growth is also attributed to the growing food packaging needs in the developed countries such as Germany, United Kingdom, and France.

The first section of the report deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentations which have been covered as part of the report.

Next section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry and regional regulations which are determining the product specifications and a brief technological aspect of Active Packaging. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter's five forces model as a part of this report section.

Companies Mentioned



BASF

DuPont

Amcor Limited

3M

Sonoco Products Company

WestRock Company

Bemis Company

Sealed Air

Tetra Laval International SA

Reynolds Group Ltd



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Europe Active Packaging Market Forecast by Technology (US$ Billion)



6. Europe Active Packaging Market Forecast by Application (US$ Billion)



7. Europe Active Packaging Market Forecast by Country (US$ Billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r2n8s8/europe_active

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716