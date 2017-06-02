Illumitry Corp. Announces a Major Acquisition

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2017 / Collin McMullen, Pres. of Illumitry Corp. (OTC PINK: ILUM), announced that Illumitry Corp. has entered into a formal agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding capital stock of PetsZX, Inc., a Wyoming Corporation. PetsZX has developed a proprietary line of pet nutritional products designed to increase the nutritional value of the pets' food and decrease the toxic by-products that result from impaired digestion. PetsZX's products will initially be sold by way of direct response/electronic retailing and social media. PetsZX plans on launching its product line by using a direct response commercial to introduce its primary product: Pet Power ZX.

PetsZX's other products, Omega 3 ZX, Eye Care ZX and First Aid Spray ZX, will also be launched through direct response commercial and social media. PetsZX is currently developing line extension products that will be introduced at future dates.

Mr. Jaeson Cayne, CEO of PetsZX, who is responsible for more than a billion dollars in consumer sales, stated that the company's products have been test-marketed in Germany with unbridled success. He went on to state that it is the company's intention to market its four principal products by way of direct response electronic retailing and social media. Mr. Cayne has been a "Chart Topper" (#1 infomercial) in the Jordan Whitney Green Sheet (a rating publication for the electronic retailing industry). In addition to other awards granted to Mr. Cayne, he was awarded "Talk Show Infomercial of the Year" by NIMA.

The pet industry is one of the most stable growth industries. Just in the United States, there are some 85 million owned dogs and 95 million owned cats. Pets are part of the family in 65% of U.S. households.

The pet industry, which has reached U.S. sales in excess of $60 billion in 2016, is a market segment that has had continuous positive growth rate. The industry is expected to grow at a rate in excess of 3.4% in 2017.

The transaction between Ilumitry Corp. and the shareholders of PetsZX Inc., is expected to close within the next several weeks.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our ability to maintain our website and associated computer systems, our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

