sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,665 Euro		-0,115
-0,58 %
WKN: 940561 ISIN: GB0009252882 Ticker-Symbol: GS7 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,599
19,785
21:29
19,701
19,794
21:29
02.06.2017 | 21:11
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Dental Adhesives Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Dentsply Sirona, GSK, 3M & Ultradent Products



DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --


Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Dental Adhesives Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global dental adhesives market to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Dental Adhesives Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is focus on digital dental technologies in dental shows. The implementation of digital dental technology has widened the scope of dentistry. This technology has helped replace traditional dental procedures that involved the use of mechanical or electrical tools.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing number of patient pool for dental procedures. Accessing dentistry for primary and secondary care can help identify the type of dental disease. Primary care like oral maxillofacial surgery and secondary care like the periodontal or orthodontic problems can increase the demand for diagnosis for which dental adhesives are used.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is migration of oral health professionals. International mobility of healthcare professionals is one of the cause of concern in the field of dentistry. There has been significant migration of dental care professionals in the past few years. The shift has been occurring from developing countries to the developed countries such as the United States, Canada and the UK.

Key vendors

  • Dentsply Sirona
  • GSK
  • 3M
  • Ultradent Products

Other prominent vendors

  • BISCO
  • Dental Speed Graph
  • DETAX Ettlingen
  • Dental Tech
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4hc3pw/global_dental

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire