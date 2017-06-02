Research and Markets - Global Dental Adhesives Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Dentsply Sirona, GSK, 3M & Ultradent Products

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Dental Adhesives Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global dental adhesives market to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Dental Adhesives Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is focus on digital dental technologies in dental shows. The implementation of digital dental technology has widened the scope of dentistry. This technology has helped replace traditional dental procedures that involved the use of mechanical or electrical tools.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing number of patient pool for dental procedures. Accessing dentistry for primary and secondary care can help identify the type of dental disease. Primary care like oral maxillofacial surgery and secondary care like the periodontal or orthodontic problems can increase the demand for diagnosis for which dental adhesives are used.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is migration of oral health professionals. International mobility of healthcare professionals is one of the cause of concern in the field of dentistry. There has been significant migration of dental care professionals in the past few years. The shift has been occurring from developing countries to the developed countries such as the United States, Canada and the UK.

Key vendors



Dentsply Sirona

GSK

3M

Ultradent Products



Other prominent vendors



BISCO

Dental Speed Graph

DETAX Ettlingen

Dental Tech

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4hc3pw/global_dental

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716