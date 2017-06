We identified recently a potential tenbagger opportunity. It could be the best small cap banking stock to buy this year, provided it breaks out from its bottoming formation. This National Bank stock crashed 99 pct in just 24 months, and is now setting up for a mega-breakout. We are talking the National Bank of Greece. Once it was a bank with a market cap of $1.8 trillion. You read that correctly, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...