sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 03.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,344 Euro		-0,55
-3,46 %
WKN: 858265 ISIN: CA8787422044 Ticker-Symbol: TEKB 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,324
15,634
02.06.
15,378
15,592
02.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B15,344-3,46 %