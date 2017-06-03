South America Bioadhesive Market to Reach $239 Million by 2022 - Analysis By Source, Industry Vertical & Country - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The South America Bioadhesive Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.69%, reaching a market size of US$239 million in 2022, increasing from US$111 million in 2017.

This market is majorly driven by the growing demand for eco-friendly products across various industry verticals. The growth is attributed to the growing packaging applications in pharmaceutical packaging applications. Geographically, Brazil is estimated to have the biggest market share of in 2017, and will grow at the highest rate as compared to other countries in South America region over the forecast period.

The report provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry and regional regulations which are determining the product specifications and a brief technological aspect of Bioadhesive.

Companies Mentioned



Henkel Corporation

3M

Danimer Scientific LLC

Dow Chemical Company

Ashland, Inc.

Ecosynthetix Inc.

Yparex



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. South America Bioadhesive Market Forecast by Source (US$ Million)



6. South America Bioadhesive Market Forecast by Industry Vertical (US$ Million)



7. South America Bioadhesive Market Forecast by Country (US$ Million)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



