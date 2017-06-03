SAN DIMAS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/02/17 -- Following an entitlement process that took more than three years, Saddle Creek 28 Group, a subsidiary of Brandywine Homes, has acquired a 10-acre site entitled for 28 single-family homes in San Dimas, Calif. Saddle Creek is scheduled to break ground later this year.

"Saddle Creek is the first significant new-home neighborhood to be approved by the City of San Dimas in years," said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing for Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. "We hope to bring back families who have moved out of the area because of the lack of new housing opportunities in the San Gabriel Valley."

The detached, single-family, one- and two-story homes at Saddle Creek will range from approximately 2,700 to 3,700 square feet and feature designer finishes, gourmet kitchens and master suites.

"Finding a home in this area with lot sizes from 7,500 to 13,100 is practically unheard of," Barisic said. "The homes will feature a 12-foot-wide side yard that can accommodate an RV or a large boat, which you don't see in new homes these days."

Located in eastern San Gabriel Valley and surrounded by the scenic San Gabriel Mountains, San Dimas is a tight-knit community with excellent parks and recreational facilities and public schools. Claremont Colleges, Cal Poly Pomona and the University of La Verne are nearby, and Los Angeles is a 30-minute drive.

According to the National Association of Home Builders' formula to determine the local impact of single-family housing in typical metro areas, adding 28 single-family homes will generate $8 million in local income, $1 million in taxes and other revenue for local governments and 110 local jobs.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there - making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com. Social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Brandywine Blog.

To learn more about Saddle Creek or to join the Interest List, please visit http://www.brandywine-homes.com/neighborhoods/saddle-creek/

