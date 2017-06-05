SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- SPYRUS, Inc. today announced its comprehensive product suite is suitable for supporting secure operational environments on airline supplied mobile computing devices as well as any computer platform at the international business traveler's destination. Recent actionable intelligence reports have prompted security authorities in the United States to ban carry-on of computing devices, including laptops and tablets, on passenger flights from 10 airports in eight countries in the Middle East and North Africa, limiting the work flexibility of business travelers on extended trips. The SPYRUS Windows To Go product suite enables an organization to get in front of the ban that could be expanded to include other regions, potentially affecting tens of millions of travelers per year.

"The international business traveler may soon be required to stop carrying their laptops or tablets on aircraft entering the United States, which will greatly hamper business productivity. As well, many travelers will be hesitant to put their computers with company applications and sensitive data into their checked luggage due to security concerns," said Tom Dickens, SPYRUS COO. "Small companies through large scale multinational global corporations will find the extensive SPYRUS family of Microsoft certified USB 3.0 drives suitable to boot and use across a wide range of computing devices; airline loaned, at international business offices or shared business centers. Business travelers can boot their pocket size encrypted USB drive without concern of leaving any confidential residual data behind."

The Windows To Go products are certified by NIST Certificates 1302, 2390, and 2685, and include the WorkSafe Pro, Secure Portable Workplace, and Windows to Go Xtreme versions. All hardware devices share the family's same MIL-810 tested hardware in sizes from 32 GB through 1 TB.

The SPYRUS solution includes the secure Windows To Go USB 3.0 live drives, the SPYRUS Enterprise Management System for remote management of the devices, and the complementing Rosetta® NcryptNshare™ product line providing encryption, authentication, and collaborative information sharing across Microsoft Office, Office 365 products or any cloud storage. The traveler can now perform their work in the Cloud and securely store or share their data with other authorized users they assign.

An enterprise can manage SPYRUS Windows To Go USB 3.0 live drives with the SPYRUS Enterprise Management System (SEMS™). SEMS extends a true end-to-end security approach for enterprise smart card and PKI infrastructure to mobile users. Enterprise administrators can centrally register, revoke, block/unblock, set policies, audit, and "kill" the SPYRUS family of devices. SEMS features Active Directory integration, support for globally distributed domains and privileges along with a hardware policy to limit the use of the SPYRUS Windows To Go devices only on approved computing platforms as another protection against theft, misuse, or data exfiltration.

To receive a demonstration of how the SPYRUS family of encrypted devices can enhance your companies productivity and protect its assets

About SPYRUS, Inc.

SPYRUS delivers innovative encryption solutions that offer the strongest protection for data in motion, data at rest and data at work. For over 20 years, SPYRUS has delivered leading hardware-based encryption, authentication, and digital content security products to government, financial, and health care enterprises. To prevent the insertion of untrusted components, patented Secured by SPYRUS™™ security technology is proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA to meet FIPS 140-2 Level 3 standards. SPYRUS has collaborated closely with Microsoft to deliver the first certified hardware encrypted portable platform for Windows 7, Windows 8, Window 8.1 and now Windows 10. SPYRUS is headquartered in San Jose, California. See www.spyrus.com for more information.

