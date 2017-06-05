Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded engineering services assignment for EPC Selection of GLEDC's supercritical power plant in the Philippines

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 5 June 2017 at 07:00 (CEST)

Global Luzon Energy Development Corporation (GLEDC) has awarded Pöyry with the owner's engineer assignment for EPC selection for its supercritical power plant in La Union, Luzon, Philippines.

The 2x300 megawatt coal-fired power plant project will contribute to the stability in supply of electricity to the country by providing adequate and reliable power to its customers, encompassing industrial, commercial and domestic requirements. Such supercritical boilers operate at very high pressures making it more efficient than standard power plants and directly leads to reduction of costs and CO2 emissions.

GLEDC is a unit of Global Business Power Corporation (GBPC), one of the largest independent power producers in the southern region of the Philippines. GBPC in turn is part of the Metro Pacific Group.

Poyry, as GLEDC's project development partner, will deliver technical advisory services to assist in developing a solid engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract that will be cost-competitive and reliable.

"We are honored to have been chosen by GLEDC as a consultant for their first thermal plant in Luzon," said Nicky Gemperle, president of Poyry Energy Inc., Philippines. "We assure GLEDC of Poyry's continued commitment and partnership as they expand their operations," added Mr. Gemperle.

Photo shows (left to right) Global Business Power President Jimmy Azurin shaking hands with Poyry Energy, Inc. President Dominic Gemperle as he formally awards Poyry the owner's engineer assignment for EPC Selection of GLEDC's supercritical power plant in Luna, La Union, Philippines.

For further information:

Dominic Gemperle

President

Pöyry Energy, Inc. (Philippines)

Tel: +63 918 819 2648

Did you know?

Pöyry has had substantial involvement in the design and construction of 60 000 MW of thermal power projects all over the world.

In Asia, Pöyry is currently involved in the development and construction of more than 17 000 MW of thermal power.

This assignment further expands Pöyry's position in the Philippine power market where Pöyry is involved, in different roles, in more than 60% of the on-going power projects.

About Poyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company that delivers smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately, Poyry has 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.

www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com)

