Nasdaq Riga decided on June 5, 2017 to immediately remove observation status for AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" (DPK1R, ISIN: LV0000100212).



AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" has submitted its audited annual report for 2016, thus the circumstances that were the reason for observation status applied to the company on May 2, 2017 have ceased to exist.



