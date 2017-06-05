Nano Dimension Ltd.: Nano Dimension Supplies 3D Printer to a PCB Design Bureau

NESS ZIONA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2017 / Nano Dimension Ltd., a leader in the field of 3D printed electronics (NASDAQ, TASE: NNDM), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., has supplied its flagship DragonFly 2020 3D Printer to a PCB design bureau, located in Israel. This design bureau helps a broad range of companies design and manufacture PCBs, and will examine Nano Dimension's cutting-edge technology. This customer joins the growing ranks of Nano Dimension's beta customers.

Nano Dimension's beta program offers leading companies and partners worldwide the opportunity to lease the DragonFly 2020 3D Printer for a fee. These customers are pioneers of additive manufacturing technology and techniques for electronics and circuitry, and are active in a variety of industries, such as: defense, consumer goods, fintech, medical devices, and more. The customers will qualify the DragonFly 2020 technology and use it to speed up their product development cycles. The DragonFly 2020 3D printer will also allow the companies to strengthen their in-house innovation capabilities, while providing them with enhanced R&D IP security. In addition to paying to lease the DragonFly 2020 3D printer, the companies will provide Nano Dimension with valuable feedback which will be used for further product development.

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension, founded in 2012, focuses on development of advanced 3D printed electronics systems and advanced additive manufacturing. Nano Dimension's unique products combine three advanced technologies: 3D inkjet, 3D software and nanomaterials. The company's primary products include the first 3D printer dedicated to printing multi-layer PCBs (printed circuit boards) and advanced nanotechnology-based conductive and dielectric inks.

The company's American Depositary Shares are traded on the NASDAQ, and its ordinary shares are also traded on the TASE in Israel. The Bank of New York Mellon serves as the depositary for Nano Dimension.

