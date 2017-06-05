Wunderman Expands Its Consulting Presence In Spain And Latin America With Acquisition Of Digital Consultancy, The Cocktail

MADRID, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Wunderman, the leading global digital agency and part of WPP, today announced the acquisition of digital transformation consultancy, The Cocktail, based in Spain with offices in Mexico and Colombia. The acquisition strengthens Wunderman's ability to deliverbusiness, marketing and technology consulting services in Europe and Latin America, while specifically strengthening the agency's offering in Spain.

The Cocktail is a recognized leader in providing sophisticated digital transformation services through an integrated approach to strategy development, design and technology to deliver concrete business value to brands. It works with clients includingEl Corte Inglés, BBVA and Real Madrid. Alberto Knapp, Founder & President,and his management team, will continue to lead The Cocktail, which will operate under its own brand within Wunderman.

At a time of rapid change in the digital industry and growing demand for digital consulting services, Wunderman can now offer clients an end-to-end solution from consulting on digital transformation and innovation throughtocustomer experience design and creative campaign development. The Cocktail joins Acceleration and the consulting groups across Wunderman offices in providing a global solution as well as deepening Wunderman's global relationships with key technology partners including Adobe, Google and Salesforce.

"Technology and innovation are continuing to play a pivotal role in the way our clients think about customer engagement,"said Alberto Knapp, Founder & President, The Cocktail. "We believe that a global partnership with Wunderman will allow us to create a compelling proposition for brands looking to effectively engage consumers in the digital world."

"The Cocktail is recognized in Spain and Latin America for its strengths in consulting, customer experience and marketing technology,"said Mark Read, Wunderman's Global CEO. "Wunderman can now bring the right mix of consulting and agency skills, on a global basis, to clients looking to transform their marketing to take advantage of the digital revolution."

The consultancy was founded in2003 and today employs more than 250 people.

About Wunderman

Wunderman is a global digital agency whose mission is to inspire people to take action. It isCreatively Driven. Data Inspired. In 2015, industry analysts named Wunderman a leader in marketing database operations as well as a strong performer in customer engagement strategy and its creative work has won numerous awards globally. Headquartered in New York, the agency brings together 7,000 creatives, data scientists, strategists and technologists in 175 offices in 60 markets. Wunderman is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, please visitwww.wunderman.comand follow us@Wunderman.