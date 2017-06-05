Research and Markets - Global Sputtering Equipment Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Applied Materials, Canon Anelva Corporation, Oerlikon & ULVAC Technologies

DUBLIN, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Sputtering Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global sputtering equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.84% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sputtering equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the leading vendors of sputtering equipment. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is IoT trending in the semiconductor market. IoT creates a connectivity cloud that connects almost every electronic device to the Internet. Many applications of semiconductors are in the data processing, communications, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial sectors. The use of semiconductors in these applications led to the emergence of IoT.

IoT deals with hardware, software, storage, and data analytics. The semiconductor companies manufacture chips integrating sensing, connectivity, and computing technology in it. At a later stage, IoT system's networking services are delivered to customers with value-added services.

According to the report, one driver in market is consumer electronics driving semiconductor equipment industry. Consumers are increasingly spending on electronic devices, which are both affordable and easily available. Mobile connected devices (like smartphones and tablets) have led to the demand for consumer portables such as notebooks, netbooks, camcorders, and digital cameras. As users become more and more reliant on these smart devices, the market for consumer electronic devices will grow rapidly. In 2016, the smartphone market experienced a massive rise. It grew from more than 1 billion units in 2015 to more than 1.5 billion units in 2016.

The global sales of smartphones crossed more than 250 million units in the first quarter of 2016. Smartphones accounted for more than 70% of the total mobile phone sales in the first quarter of 2016. The global laptop market is seeing unprecedented growth due to the extensive use of these devices in offices and colleges. In 2016, more than 100 million laptops were shipped globally. More than 200 million wearable electronic devices were sold in 2016

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is variations in semiconductor industry. The semiconductor market is influenced by the fluctuations in the electronic device market which affects the demand for semiconductor devices. The sputtering equipment market has large dependencies on the sales of semiconductor ICs. The variation in demand for consumer electronics and mobile products largely affects the sales of semiconductor ICs. If there is surplus inventory or deficiency of supply affecting the production of semiconductor ICs wafers, it also affects the capital expenditure on fab equipment by semiconductor manufacturers.

Key vendors



Applied Materials

Canon Anelva Corporation

Oerlikon

ULVAC Technologies

Other prominent vendors



BOBST

IZOVAC

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

KOBE STEEL

Kolzer

Satisloh

Key Topics Covered:





Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Vendor landscape



Part 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d2tdbk/global_sputtering





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716