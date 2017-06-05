Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital continues to invest in the Italian market with a new significant real estate transaction.

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) today announced the acquisition of "Area12" a shopping centre in Turin owned by the consortium San Sisto which is controlled by majority shareholder Nordiconad, alongside shareholders CMB and Unieco. Nordiconad remains the owners of the hypermarket area of the Shopping Centre and will collaborate with Tikehau Capital to further develop the Centre.

Tikehau Capital acted as the Lead Investor of this c. €65 million acquisition alongside major Italian and international institutional investors.

Opened in October 2011, "Area12" Shopping Centre is integrated to an over 30,000m2 complex within the Juventus Stadium. Managed by CBRE with an annual average of 4.5 million visitors, it hosts a 60 stores commercial gallery representing major national and international brands - as well as a CONAD's hypermarket and a food-court area.

Tikehau Capital real estate portfolio amounts 1.8 billion euros over the total portfolio of more than 10 billion euros AUM. The investment in "Area12" Gallery represents the second real estate retail transaction in Italy, after the acquisition in 2016 of "I Petali" Shopping Centre in the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia.

Nordiconad Soc. Coop, one of the leading cooperatives of Conad Group, operates in Emilia Romagna, Piedmont, Liguria and Valle d'Aosta with a turnover of over one billion euros. It counts around 200 members with a network of 250 stores in various distribution channels and over 5,000 employees, and reports annual network net sales of 1.6 billion euros.

Advisors for Tikehau Capital in this transaction: JLL, Studio Legale Gatti Pavesi Bianchi and Studio Tributario Iavagnilio

Advisors for San Sisto: CBRE, Chiomenti Studio Legale and Studio Fantozzi

