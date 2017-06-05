sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,774  Euro		-0,021
-2,64 %
WKN: 794314 ISIN: IT0000336518 Ticker-Symbol: JUVE 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,723
0,745
13:09
0,719
0,739
13:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA0,774-2,64 %