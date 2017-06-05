Trading in Intuitive Aerial AB (publ)'s paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is June 5, 2017.



Short name: INTU BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009779960 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 135613 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission.



For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46-8-503 000 50.