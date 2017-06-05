Combination Strengthens Litmos' Position as the Most Comprehensive and Engaging Business Education Platform on the Market



DUBLIN, Calif., 2017-06-05 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD), a global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions, announced today that it has acquired Learning Heroes, an innovative and disruptive provider of education content that has been saving the world from boring e-learning. The acquisition enhances the CallidusCloud Litmos Mobile Learning Platform, adding over 150 e-learning modules and 1,000 blended learning resources.



The combination of Litmos and Learning Heroes means users can accelerate the creation of high-quality, engaging and impactful learning experiences. Learning Heroes' bite-sized, fun and mobile learning content helps create courses that users actually love and can run in any LMS.



Recognized as the "2017 Federation of Small Business & Worldpay UK Start-up of the Year," Learning Heroes counts among its customers some of Europe's most iconic brands, including Specsavers, Volvo, NHS, West Midlands Police and Dixons Carphone Warehouse.



"Fully mobile, immersive, and user-friendly, Litmos now includes Learning Heroes, creating one of the largest and most comprehensive business skills and compliance education platforms," said Rory Cameron, EVP Litmos and corporate development at CallidusCloud. "This acquisition is strategic as it allows Litmos to significantly increase its footprint in EMEA, where the e-learning market is valued at over $6.5 billion per year."



"Our e-learning content library offers a rich, fun, impactful learning experience at a competitive price point," said Adam Kara, CEO at Learning Heroes. "Our expertise in producing engaging online and mobile content that delights the learner, combined with Litmos' award-winning mobile learning platform, will be the unique proposition the world of learning has been demanding."



Litmos is a learning management platform that enables enterprises to rapidly deploy education programs to customers, partners and employees. Designed with mobility in mind, the platform allows content to be consumed on any device, within the applications the users already access, for a true embedded-learning experience.



For more information about Learning Heroes, please visit www.learningheroes.com.



About CallidusCloud Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD), doing business as CallidusCloud®, is the global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. CallidusCloud enables organizations to accelerate and maximize their lead to money process with a complete suite of solutions that identify the right leads, ensure proper territory and quota distribution, enable sales forces, automate configure price quote, and streamline sales compensation -- driving bigger deals, faster. Approximately 5,400 leading organizations, across all industries, rely on CallidusCloud to optimize the lead to money process to close more deals for more money in record time.



Media Relations Contact Chris Bucholtz CallidusCloud 925-225-6744 cbucholt@calliduscloud.com