Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Highlights and Review: Stratasys' Adjusted EPS Quadrupled

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, Stratasys' revenue totaled $163.16 million, compared to $167.91 million for Q1 2016. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $162.5 million.

During Q1 2017, Stratasys' product revenue decreased by 3% on a y-o-y basis to $115.1 million. Within product revenue, system revenue for the reported quarter declined by 11% compared to the year ago same period, primarily driven by a shift in the Company's product mix towards lower-end system. For Q1 2017, Stratasys' product gross margin decreased to 57.9% compared to 61.1% for Q1 2016, driven by the shift in sales mix.

Stratasys' Service revenue had decreased by 2% on a y-o-y basis to $48.1 million in Q1 2017. Within Service revenue, customer support revenue, which includes revenue generated mainly by maintenance contracts on the Company's systems, increased by 7% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's Service gross margin decreased to 35% in the reported quarter compared to 40.4% for the year ago comparable quarter, driven primarily by lower service revenue ratio to fixed expenses.

For Q1 2017, Stratasys' GAAP gross margin was 47.1% compared to a GAAP gross margin of 48.3% for Q1 2016. The Company's non-GAAP gross margin was 51.2% for the reported quarter compared to 55.1% for the prior year's same quarter.

During Q1 2017, Stratasys' GAAP operating loss was $12.6 million compared to a loss of $21.1 million for Q1 2016. The Company's non-GAAP operating income for the reported quarter was $4.0 million, unchanged compared to non-GAAP operating income for the year ago comparable quarter.

Stratasys' GAAP net loss for Q1 2017 was $13.9 million, or ($0.26) per diluted share, compared to a loss of $23.1 million, or ($0.44) per diluted share, for Q1 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net income for the reported quarter was $2.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, reported for the year ago same period, and met Wall Street's expectations for earnings of $0.05 per share.

Cash Matters

Stratasys generated $25.4 million of cash from operations during Q1 2017 compared to $31.6 million for Q1 2016. As of March 31, 2017, Stratasys had $297.2 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $280.3 million at the end of 2016. The Company's inventory at the end of the reported quarter decreased to $116 million compared to $117.5 million at the end of 2016 as it maintain tight control on inventory levels. Stratasys' accounts receivable decreased to $115.1 million compared to $120.4 million at the end of 2016 with DSO on 12-month trailing revenue at 63.

Outlook

For FY17, Stratasys is forecasting total revenue in the range of $645 million to $680 million with non-GAAP net income in the range of $10 million to $20 million, or $0.19 to $0.37 per diluted share. The Company is expecting GAAP net loss in the range of $53 million to $39 million, or $1 to $0.73 per basic share, while non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the band of 3% to 5% and capital expenditures are projected in the range of $40 million to $50 million.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Friday, June 02, 2017, Stratasys' stock was slightly down by 0.22%, ending the trading session at $27.77. A total volume of 540.87 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 43.51% in the last three months, 53.85% in the past six months, and 19.24% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock skyrocketed 67.90% since the start of the year. The stock currently has a market cap of $1.46 billion.

