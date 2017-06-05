COLUMBUS, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- The redesigned QSB5 generator set family is now available in the 50-125 kW range. Certified to U.S. EPA Tier 3 stationary emergency emissions and designed for both prime and standby applications, the QSB5 is suitable for applications such as residential and commercial properties, medical clinics, waste water treatment facilities the telecommunications sector and many more.

The new generators are powered by the Cummins QSB5 electronically controlled engine and uses Cummins UC series, 4-pole brushless alternators.

In addition, the QSB5 series offers the following features:

Optional aluminum enclosures for excellent corrosion resistance.

Available with up to three set-mounted circuit breakers for installation flexibility to supply emergency, legally required, or optional standby loads.

Comes standard with the Cummins PowerCommand® 2.3 controller with AmpSentry™.

The Cummins QSB5 engine has been designed to produce up to 56% more power compared to previous models, providing world-class power density.

Optional fuel tanks with up to 96 hours of autonomy; the tanks also offer many of the features required to meet local code requirements.

Optional 100% rated LSI breakers, which help reduce total project cost by fully utilizing the breaker capacity, reducing size of wires and achieving selective coordination easier than thermal-magnetic breakers.

Compatible with the new Cummins PowerCommand® Cloud remote monitoring system, providing real-time information and notifications to ensure the generator is available when needed.

The QSB5 models are C50D6C, C60D6C, C80D6C, C100D6C and C125D6C, covering the 50, 60, 80, 100 and 12 5kW nodes. For more information, contact a Cummins sales and service provider or visit http://power.cummins.com.

