Washington Tractor to Host John Deere Days on June 3 in Celebration of 100 Years in Lynden

The Family-Friendly Event at the Lynden Location will Feature Music, Food and Beverages, a Display of Antique John Deere Tractors, Fun Activities for the Kids and More

LYNDEN, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2017 / Washington Tractor, the largest John Deere dealer in the State of Washington, is pleased to announce that they are celebrating their 100th birthday in Lynden by hosting John Deere Day on Saturday, June 3. The free event, which is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be held at their Lynden location only at 830 Evergreen St.

For more information about Washington Tractor and to check out their selection of John Deere tractors, John Deere mowers and much more, please visit http://www.washingtontractor.com.

As a spokesperson for Washington Tractor noted, customers will receive a gift bag that includes a Washington Tractor T-shirt, coffee mug, LED pen, hat and limited-edition owners coin with the purchase of one of the John Deere Compact Tractor, Gator , X500 or X700 Series Lawn Tractor. For those who are interested in checking out the selection of John Deere compact tractors for sale, John Deere Day is an ideal opportunity to do just that.

Refreshments will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and displays of antique John Deere tractors and creative wood sculptures are sure to be a hit with people of all ages. As long as the weather cooperates and it is not raining, there will be bouncy houses for the kids; other kids' activities include barrel rides, a candy scramble, kid tractor sled pull, face painting and balloons.

While attendees are enjoying the family-friendly activities and learning more about the compact tractors for sale and other John Deere equipment that Washington Tractor offers their customers, a bluegrass band will be playing live music in the background.

"Our company has gone from selling horse drawn implements to gps guided /computer driven tractors, choppers and combines as well as lawn mowers," said Jim Hale, CEO of Washington Tractor, Inc.

"We've lasted 100 years thanks to selling quality equipment backed by loyal and hardworking employees. But above all we have been blessed to be in a community with hard working and loyal family farmers."

To watch a short video about Washington Tractor and their commitment to their customers and the land, please check out this YouTube video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izmNHjQzyeg&t=13s.

About Washington Tractor:

Washington Tractor was established in November 2010 when three family owned and operated John Deere Dealers became one. Liberty Farm and Lawn, North Washington Implement and Barnett Implement merged together to become a seven store operation with locations in Quincy, Ellensburg, Lynden, Sumner, Okanogan, Olympia, Chehalis and Aberdeen. Since then the company has continued to grow with the addition of new locations, and is now the largest power equipment dealer in the State of Washington offering a wide selection of tractors, combines, hay equipment, riding mowers and more. For more information, please visit http://www.washingtontractor.com.

Washington Tractor

830 Evergreen St.

Lynden, WA 98264

Contact:

Lindsay Lagreid

media@washingtontractor.com

360-354-2186

SOURCE: Washington Tractor