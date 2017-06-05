Nasdaq Stockholm AB har fattat beslut om att stoppa handeln för aktierna i DGC One AB (publ) (DGC, ISIN-kod SE0002571539, orderboks-ID 56154) från klockan 17:12 tills vidare med hänvisning till 22 kap. 1 § p. 1 lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden.



Finansinspektionen har underrättats om handelsstoppet och har i enlighet med 22 kap. 2 § lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden beslutat att det ska bestå tills vidare.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to halt the trading in the shares of DGC One AB (DGC, ISIN code SE0002571539, order book ID 56154) with effect from 17:12 CET until further notice in accordance with Chapter 22, Section 1, Item 1 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528).



The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified and in accordance with Chapter 22, section 2 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528) decided that this trading halt shall remain until further notice.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Nils Fredrik Dehlin på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Nils Fredrik Dehlin, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.