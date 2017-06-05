SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - June 05, 2017) - Advantel Networks, a premier technology solutions provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Advantel Networks to its 2017 Solution Provider 500 list. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue.

The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995. This year, for the first time since 2010, the complete list will be published on CRN.com, making it readily available to vendors seeking out top solution providers to partner with.

CRN has also released its 2017 Solution Provider 500: Newcomers list, recognizing 58 companies making their debut in the Solution Provider 500 ranking this year.

"We are honored to once again be recognized on the CRN SP500 list this year," said Mark Ritchie, President of Advantel Networks. "This truly showcases Advantel's unparalleled commitment and sheer drive to provide our clients with best-in-class business solutions and impeccable customer service."

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies on this year's list represent an incredible, combined revenue of over $318 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes."

The complete 2017 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.crn.com/sp500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Advantel Networks

Advantel' Networks is a premier technology provider that designs, implements and maintains powerful converged communication and data network solutions to businesses worldwide. For over 30 years, Advantel Networks has focused on reducing infrastructure costs and simplifying IT administration for SMB to Fortune 100 enterprises. Our company delivers critical business solutions and services, such as Security, Data Centers, Storage and Virtualization, Unified Communications, Contact Centers, Cloud, and Integrated and Managed Services. Advantel was recently named to The Channel Company's CRN Solution Provider 500 list, underscoring its value in the IT landscape. For more information, visit advantel.com.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

