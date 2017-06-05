VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- San Marco Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SMN) announces that, following its annual general meeting on Thursday, May 31st, it has granted options to directors, officers and consultants to purchase a total of 1,700,000 shares at a price of $0.19 per share for five years. The options vest, as to 25% each, on granting and on the next three, six and nine months.

About San Marco

San Marco Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of promising projects in mining-friendly Mexico, including the Chunibas, Mariana and 1068 Projects in Sonora State.

San Marco actively pursues strategic project generation program focused on high-caliber, low acquisition cost opportunities in the North-western Mexico. The Company has a committed management team with extensive experience in Mexico and a proven track record of building shareholder value. San Marco currently has 56,051,832 issued and outstanding shares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert Willis, P. Eng., President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

San Marco Resources Inc.

Nancy Curry

info@sanmarcocorp.com



