Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2017) - Canamex Resources Corp. (TSXV: CSQ) announces that Jeb Handwerger has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective today. Mr. Handwerger resigned from the Board of Canamex in order to focus his efforts on his other professional commitments.

Mark Billings, Chairman and CEO of Canamex, comments, "Although we are sad to see Jeb leaving our board, we are very grateful for his contributions over the past year and a half. He was very involved in helping Canamex secure additional financing in the fall of 2015, which enabled our Company to complete the purchase of the 26 lode patented mining claims at the Bruner Gold Property. Since then, we completed two additional rounds of financing, which involved these parties introduced to us by Jeb. As a result, Canamex was recently able to negotiate the buy-out of the 30% interest in the Bruner Gold Property from Patriot Gold, so that our Company is now the sole owner of this project. Although Jeb will be leaving our board, he has indicated that he will remain an advisor to our Company. In this new capacity, I continue to welcome his input in advancing our Bruner Gold Property in Nye County, Nevada."

With the resignation of Jeb Handwerger, the Board of Directors of the Company includes the following five individuals:

Mark Billings: Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

Gregory Hahn: President, Chief Operating Officer and Director

Dean McDonald: Director

Mike Stark: Director

Frank Högel: Director

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

SIGNED: "Mark Billings"

Mark Billings, CEO and Chairman

Contact: (514) 296-1641, mbillings@canamex.us

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.