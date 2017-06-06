TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - June 05, 2017) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (CSE: BE.CN) (CNSX: BE) ("Beleave" or the "Company"), at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IRROC"), wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent share price depreciation.

Consistent with the Company's press release dated May 26 th , 2017 the Company continues to move forward with all aspects outlined in its above corporate update. Beleave remains committed to being at the forefront of cutting edge collaborative research initiatives and is excited about its ability to commence its first cultivation cycle.

About Beleave

Beleave Inc. is a biotech company and Beleave's wholly-owned subsidiary First Access Medical Inc. ("FAM") is a licensed producer pursuant to the ACMPR. Beleave's purpose-built facility is in Hamilton, Ontario.

