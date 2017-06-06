WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/05/17 -- Winston Gold Mining Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Company") (OTCQB: WGMCF)(CSE: WGC)(CSE: WGC.CN)(CNSX: WGC) announces that Ronan Sabo-Walsh has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. The Company expresses its appreciation to Mr. Sabo-Walsh and thanks him for his invaluable contributions throughout his tenure.

